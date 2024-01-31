Author Barbara’s New Book, "North Winds and Other Loves," is a Thought-Provoking Compilation of Poems Designed to Evoke Powerful Emotions Surrounding Love
Recent release “North Winds and Other Loves” from Newman Springs Publishing author Barbara is a spiritually inspired book of memories surrounding lost loves, and how they can remain with someone long after they have gone. With each poem, Barbara reveals another part of herself as she searches for a soulmate and a new love that can conquer all in life.
New York, NY, January 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Barbara, an anonymous author, has completed her new book, “North Winds and Other Loves”: a collection of letters and poems that explore the author’s past love that became lost to her, and her unending search to find love once again in the world.
The author writes, “Whenever the North Wind blows || My mind cascades || Back through long corridors || Filled with memories. || Doors that are better locked and closed || Spring open || When touched by the breath of cold winds. || The months of sun || Allow the present to once again return to mind || As the doors slide shut || For an indefinite time.
“Blow away, North Wind. || Leave me in my solitude. || Leave the doors as they were || So that I may spend just this one || Season of the North Wind || Living Life as it is || Instead of as it was.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Barbara’s enthralling tale will take readers on an incredibly profound journey as she bears her very soul and every emotion felt through each entry by reflecting upon the past, and what has been lost to time. Profound and stirring, “North Winds and Other Loves” is sure to teach the hearts and minds of readers as they discover Barbara’s handwritten words, discovering that no love can truly be replaced, and it is better to enjoy it for as long as one can than to mourn it.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “North Winds and Other Loves” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
