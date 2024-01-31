Author Barbara’s New Book, "North Winds and Other Loves," is a Thought-Provoking Compilation of Poems Designed to Evoke Powerful Emotions Surrounding Love

Recent release “North Winds and Other Loves” from Newman Springs Publishing author Barbara is a spiritually inspired book of memories surrounding lost loves, and how they can remain with someone long after they have gone. With each poem, Barbara reveals another part of herself as she searches for a soulmate and a new love that can conquer all in life.