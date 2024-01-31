Toro Saniya Vaun’s New Book, "The Refugee Journey: War, Hope, and Liberty," is a Story of Destruction and Rebirth, Endings and New Beginnings, and God’s Promise of Peace
Cedar City, UT, January 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Toro Saniya Vaun, who was born in the midst of genocide in Cambodia, and a survivor of the Killing Fields during the Cold War, has completed his most recent book, “The Refugee Journey: War, Hope, and Liberty”: a powerful memoir detailing the life of a refugee and his family’s journey to America during immense trials of war, hope, and freedom.
After leaving Cambodia at the age of four, author Toro Saniya Vaun moved to five refugee camps along the Thailand/Cambodia border during the next eleven years. When he came to the United States at age fifteen, the author spoke no English. A 1996 graduate of Portland High School, he went to Maine College of Art and Design as a photography major. A painter, photographer, and entrepreneur, Vaun now lives in Cedar City, Utah, and calls Cambodia, Maine, Texas, and Utah home.
Vaun shares, “I, Toro Saniya Vaun, was born in Cambodia in the midst of genocide in 1977. The first fifteen years of my life were spent in war, a holocaust in the Killing Fields where Cambodians suffered because of world politics, failures of policy, a hundred years of colonialism, and a cold war between superpowers.
“Loss, separation, and misery are always the results of war, and so it was with my family. We experienced hunger, deprivation, terror, and death while we endured years of agonizing despair caused by separation. Finally, in 1993, our family had a joyful reunion in the United States.
“Now I understand that this dream is symbolic, a sign to tell me how to begin my story. In America, opportunity and freedom became a reality to me as I pursued my hopes and dreams for a new life. Now here I am, looking back at this dream and my life as I try to find meaning. War. Courage. Loss. Hope. As hard as it was to live through war, it is much harder to remember and write about war.”
“The Refugee Journey” is a remarkable literary work that will undoubtedly leave a lasting on all who read it. It is a story that needs to be heard, shared, and celebrated for its ability to ignite change and foster a more compassionate world.
“The Refugee Journey “ is an extraordinary book that takes the readers on a beautiful journey of resilience and hope. It encapsulates the transformative power of love, gratitude, hope and freedom. This book is not a merely a story; it is a love letter to humanity, reminding us of the importance of forgiveness, Empathy, compassion and peace.”
Through the trails of war and the pursuit of peace, “The Refugee Journey“ showcases the strength and courage of those who want a better life. It celebrates the indomitable spirit of refugees and their invaluable contributions to the world.
Published by Fulton Books, Toro Saniya Vaun’s book is a poignant and heartfelt story that will transport readers as they follow the author’s journey to survive the overwhelming struggles he and his family endured throughout their journey to America. Deeply personal and emotionally explosive, Vaun weaves an intimate self-portrait and shares it in the hopes of opening the eyes of readers to the many refugee crises happening across the globe.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Refugee Journey: War, Hope, and Liberty” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
