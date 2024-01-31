George Holloway’s Book "From the Mountains to the Prairies" is a Compelling True Story Following One Family’s Travels During the Revolutionary Period of American History
Deerfield Beach, FL, January 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author George Holloway, who holds a BA degree in mathematics from Kenyon College and an MBA degree in operations management from the Simon Business School at the University of Rochester in New York, has completed his most recent book, “From the Mountains to the Prairies”: a fascinating historical account that documents the author’s ancestors and their turbulent journey from South Carolina to North Carolina and their immigration down the Mississippi River to the frontier settlements of Spanish Natchez and the Louisiana Territory.
After almost thirty years, author George Holloway retired from computer consulting and software engineering but continued to work in real estate, estate administration and tax preparation. He consulted for several Fortune 500 companies (Mobil, Motorola, Kodak) as well as small startup firms, law offices, and even a large cemetery. The author was also consulted on software development by the US Departments of Defense and Energy as an employee of a Rockville Maryland consulting firm. He has written articles for software journals and created and maintains a family history website.
Holloway writes, “This historical book, based on real events and persons, follows the tumultuous journey of one family—that of John and Elizabeth Holloway—from colonial South Carolina to North Carolina and then to the Natchez District governed by Spain before, during, and after the American Revolution. From the extensive research done by [me] and other descendants of this family, including original documents preserved at the state archives of four different state capitals, many plausible explanations for mysteries surrounding this family and others involved, including some infamous characters, are uncovered. Also included are relevant events and methods used in the decades-long search for this family’s story by their descendants.”
Published by Fulton Books, George Holloway’s book will transport readers back in time as they discover the incredibly rich and complex history of the Holloway family. Expertly paced and stirring, the author weaves an unforgettable tale that will keep the pages turning and have readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “From the Mountains to the Prairies” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
