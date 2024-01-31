Elizabeth Diligo’s New Book, "The Dullahans Mother," is a Compelling Tale of a Young Woman Who, After Being Cursed, Fights for What She Believes is Just in Her Small Town
New York, NY, January 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Elizabeth Diligo, who’s known by her friends as a listener, a confidante, a shield, and bartender, has completed her most recent book, “The Dullahans Mother”: a gripping coming-of-age story of a young woman who, cursed at a young age and rejected by society, learns to fight for her beliefs and stand up for what is right despite the her small town being completely against herself and others like her.
Raised in the small town of Stoughton, Wisconsin, author Elizabeth Diligo learned at a young age to value the lessons of love, loss, and regret. In turn, her independence and ambition proved her success. Despite her parents’ better wishes, she also grew up to be stubborn and a bit of a wild card—unarguably a factor in her writing process. With an untapped well of imagination in a world that seemingly couldn’t get any darker, Elizabeth’s stories reflect such motifs. She dives deep into a roller coaster of nightmares and fantastical dreams.
Diligo writes, “In small-town Wisconsin, Mayma is one of many to be inflicted with a life-altering change. At only six years old, she is turned into a Dullahan, an immortal headless horseman. On the night she is to be rescued from being tortured, the government strips her and all others like her of the right to be human. Her only salvation, Officer Amber Walkin, who against the eyes of the law takes in Mayma to raise as her own daughter. Her only goal is to give Mayma the best, most normal childhood she can all while seemingly the rest of the world would see Mayma as nothing more than a hunted trophy.
“Along the way, Mayma will, against Walkin’s desire, be witness and befriend those fighting for what they believe to be just. As opposing views are thrown about, the line becomes thinner on who to side with.”
Published by Fulton Books, Elizabeth Diligo’s book is a magnificent story of growth and inner strength that will take readers on a fascinating journey that will challenge them at every step along the way. Thought-provoking and poignant, “The Dullahans Mother” is an exemplary tale that is certain to keep the pages turning and leave readers spellbound right until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Dullahans Mother” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
