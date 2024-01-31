Kevin Cunningham’s New Book, "Rapture of the Sleep," Follows One Man’s Quest to Navigate Between His Multiple Lives That Straddle Both Reality and Subconscious Thoughts
Northborough, ME, January 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kevin Cunningham, who was born and raised in an Irish Catholic family just outside of Boston in the suburb of Auburndale, has completed his most recent book, “Rapture of the Sleep”: a gripping story of one man’s journey of realization and self-awareness as he discovers his entire life is a figment of his comatose state, which he must parse through in order to return to his old reality and save his life.
Throughout his childhood as the youngest son in a family of five and into his adulthood with his wife, children, and grandchildren, author Kevin Cunningham developed a fascination with the conflicting interplay between spirituality and religion. These themes eventually formed the backdrop for his passion for writing. Kevin has worked in corporate America for his entire career and prides himself on applying his spiritual approach to coaching others. He has had a strong passion for storytelling his entire life, and the concept of how one’s conscientiousness could exist across multiple timelines has always fascinated him.
“Killian Flaherty is a man who seemingly has it all: a beautiful wife, Lindsay, a great career, and wonderful children,” writes Cunningham. “From the moment he laid eyes on Lindsay, Killian knew that she was the one for him. Her breathtaking beauty, her hypnotizing deep chestnut brown eyes, and golden hair cascading down her shoulders were matched only by their shared passions and interests.
“For twenty years, Killian and Lindsay’s love for each other only grew stronger. Their passion for each other was intense; however, Killian began to sense that his life was in danger. He discovers that his life with Lindsay was just a figment of his subconscious due to being in a coma, while in reality, he was married to an equally wonderful woman named Jennifer. Killian discovers that his sense of danger was Jennifer discussing taking him off life support so that she could move on with her life. To save his life, Killian battles with giving up his magical life with Lindsay and returning to his life with Jennifer.
“In this story, the reader is taken on a journey through Killian’s thoughts as he navigates the complexities of love and reality. As the story progresses, this conflict becomes stronger. Killian struggles to reconcile his love for both women and must navigate the complexities of his dual reality.”
Published by Fulton Books, Kevin Cunningham’s book is a thrilling page turner that will leave readers spellbound as they follow Killian as he attempts to find peace through his ability to manage his life across multiple timelines. Expertly paced and thought-provoking, “Rapture of the Sleep” explores how the power of one’s consciousness can go beyond earthly bonds and manifest a person’s perception of love, happiness, and reality.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Rapture of the Sleep" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
