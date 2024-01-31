BeeBee’s Newly Released "Crossing The Little River" is a Vividly Detailed Account of a Woman’s Journey Through Life
“Crossing The Little River” from Christian Faith Publishing author BeeBee is a poignant account of life in the country as key moments that shaped the author’s life unfold through a meticulously detailed narrative.
New York, NY, January 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Crossing The Little River”: an engaging memoir that expresses a sense of nostalgia and thankfulness. “Crossing The Little River” is the creation of published author, BeeBee.
BeeBee shares, “Crossing Little River transports you to the captivating realm of country life, weaving together the tapestry of a journey from childhood to adulthood with a poetic sensibility that uplifts the reader’ s heart. In the presence of these words of solace and hope, the mind is set free to wander and find tranquility. As you traverse the river and behold its breathtaking waters, a serene joy embraces you, surrounded by trees, rocks, and glimpses of fish gracefully swimming beneath the surface. The idyllic banks, adorned with lush trees, beckon memories of a simpler existence intertwined with the delightful presence of birds, rabbits, chickens, pigs, dogs, and cats. In those days of yore, the world seemed vibrant and alive, illuminated by twinkling stars in the night sky, accompanied by the moon casting its gentle glow, and serenaded by the harmonious melodies of wind and water cascading freely down the meandering river. It is impossible not to envision the love, kindness, and boundless happiness bestowed upon us by this exquisite marvel of God’s creation.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, BeeBee’s new book will charm readers as they visualize the touching scenes expressed within.
Consumers can purchase “Crossing The Little River” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Crossing The Little River,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
