Dr. Frank A. Lucas’s Newly Released “Life Is Linear - Living Is Cyclical” is a Thoughtful Reflection of Key Questions Discovered Along Life’s Path
“Life Is Linear - Living Is Cyclical” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Frank A. Lucas is an empowering resource for anyone seeking to discover answers to those questions that continually challenge our understanding and fulfillment.
Castle Rock, CO, January 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Life Is Linear - Living Is Cyclical”: a compelling philosophical discussion that will promote personal and spiritual reflection. “Life Is Linear - Living Is Cyclical” is the creation of published author, Dr. Frank A. Lucas, who has several honorariums, including certification as a natural health consultant, doctor of philosophy (PhD) with extensive, significant experience in natural health counseling, holistic health and healing, natural medicine, complementary medicine, alternative medicine, and natural remedies.
Dr. Lucas shares, “Today, trying to survive, let alone flourish, in the constant barrage of opinions and 'science says' is challenging for some and sadly impossible for others.
“What if there is one place where you could find a way out, one source that
• has stood the test of time,
• doesn’t change with the actions and motives of strangers,
• has guided multitudes and generations of people through the ebbs and tides of their lives?
“What if there’s a map to help guide you to that source?
“Would you read it?
“Life is Linear; Living is Cyclical. It is a map to help guide you out of the land of confusion.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Frank A. Lucas’s new book presents a helpful resource for anyone seeking to find fresh or renewed perspective.
Consumers can purchase “Life Is Linear - Living Is Cyclical” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Life Is Linear - Living Is Cyclical,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Dr. Lucas shares, “Today, trying to survive, let alone flourish, in the constant barrage of opinions and 'science says' is challenging for some and sadly impossible for others.
“What if there is one place where you could find a way out, one source that
• has stood the test of time,
• doesn’t change with the actions and motives of strangers,
• has guided multitudes and generations of people through the ebbs and tides of their lives?
“What if there’s a map to help guide you to that source?
“Would you read it?
“Life is Linear; Living is Cyclical. It is a map to help guide you out of the land of confusion.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Frank A. Lucas’s new book presents a helpful resource for anyone seeking to find fresh or renewed perspective.
Consumers can purchase “Life Is Linear - Living Is Cyclical” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Life Is Linear - Living Is Cyclical,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories