Charles E. Doolittle, Jr.’s Newly Released “Between the Directive and the Destination is the Journey” is an Engaging Discussion of Learning to Trust God’s Plans
“Between the Directive and the Destination is the Journey” from Christian Faith Publishing author Charles E. Doolittle, Jr. is an inspiring exploration of a familiar story that leads to a resolute promise of the need to listen and obey God’s directives.
Washington, DC, January 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Between the Directive and the Destination is the Journey”: a thoughtful discussion of how to open oneself to God’s guidance. “Between the Directive and the Destination is the Journey” is the creation of published author, Charles E. Doolittle, Jr. a former assistant pastor who has served in law enforcement for over twenty years.
Doolittle shares, “Like Joseph, all of us have dreams or aspire to become, but like Joseph, there is a journey and/or path one must take to arrive at that place. This is the unknown. Had Joseph known what was going to be required, he probably would not have signed up for that journey. This book is about a vision I was given, which is symbolic of his life; Joseph was sold into slavery (by family), was accused of rape, and imprisoned. Yet at the end, he became the second most influential person in the land. Will you accept your call, and will you follow your path to your place of destiny?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charles E. Doolittle, Jr.’s new book offers a food for thought reading experience that motivates readers in their pursuit of closeness with God.
Consumers can purchase “Between the Directive and the Destination is the Journey” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Between the Directive and the Destination is the Journey,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
