Howie Rubin’s Newly Released “When I Asked Jesus into My Heart” is a Touching Memoir That Explores One Man’s Spiritual Rebirth
“When I Asked Jesus into My Heart” from Christian Faith Publishing author Howie Rubin is an uplifting message of encouragement for anyone questioning the power of trusting in God.
Portland, OR, January 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “When I Asked Jesus into My Heart”: an impactful look at key moments that helped the author develop their faith. “When I Asked Jesus into My Heart” is the creation of published author, Howie Rubin.
Rubin shares, “If I could encourage one person to have the faith to ask Jesus into their heart and watch the miracles that unfold before them and see how their life will be transformed, and to have them share their stories and encourage others to do the same, it will not take long before this world will be filled with love as Jesus spoke about.
“This is why I wrote this book. Pass on his words.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Howie Rubin’s new book will challenge and encourage readers as they reflect on the highs and lows that brought a soul back to Christ.
Consumers can purchase “When I Asked Jesus into My Heart” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “When I Asked Jesus into My Heart,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
