Richelle Jones’s Newly Released "My Big Red Truck" is a Charming Tale of the Wonders of God’s Creation as Seen from a Beloved Truck
“My Big Red Truck” from Christian Faith Publishing author Richelle Jones is a fun and lighthearted reading experience that can be enjoyed with young readers beginning to develop key literacy skills.
Oklahoma City, OK, January 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “My Big Red Truck”: a relaxed and imaginative adventure. “My Big Red Truck” is the creation of published author, Richelle Jones, a dedicated mother of three with a passion for the creative arts.
Jones shares, “Wheeee! Whiz! Zoom! Step on the gas! Ride through the beautiful countryside in My Big Red Truck! This fun, easy-to-read book will wind through dirt roads and speed through rugged landscapes, allowing you to admire critters and nature alike. By the end of the book, may you be reminded of God’s beautiful creation and to always have a thankful heart!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Richelle Jones’s new book features artwork crafted by the author as well to ensure young imaginations are engaged from start to finish.
Consumers can purchase “My Big Red Truck” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Big Red Truck,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Jones shares, “Wheeee! Whiz! Zoom! Step on the gas! Ride through the beautiful countryside in My Big Red Truck! This fun, easy-to-read book will wind through dirt roads and speed through rugged landscapes, allowing you to admire critters and nature alike. By the end of the book, may you be reminded of God’s beautiful creation and to always have a thankful heart!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Richelle Jones’s new book features artwork crafted by the author as well to ensure young imaginations are engaged from start to finish.
Consumers can purchase “My Big Red Truck” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Big Red Truck,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories