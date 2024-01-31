Zachary Bailey’s Newly Released “The Story of Lonely Jo (or How to Make a Million Friends)” is an Imaginative Story of Adventure in the Universe
“The Story of Lonely Jo (or How to Make a Million Friends)” from Christian Faith Publishing author Zachary Bailey is a vibrant narrative that gives readers a unique perspective on the concepts of trust and fear.
North Oaks, MN, January 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Story of Lonely Jo (or How to Make a Million Friends)”: a visually engaging starlit journey. “The Story of Lonely Jo (or How to Make a Million Friends)” is the creation of published author, Zachary Bailey.
Bailey shares, “Jo the Star is living a very predictable but lonely existence. Then suddenly, Jo’s world starts to change in a very big way, which fills Jo full of fear! Will all the changes that are out of Jo’s control lead to misery… or a better life?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Zachary Bailey’s new book brings readers a simple but impactful message of faith and friendship.
Consumers can purchase “The Story of Lonely Jo (or How to Make a Million Friends)” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Story of Lonely Jo (or How to Make a Million Friends),” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
