Darla Bussinger’s Newly Released “Nana and Papa Farmer’s Christmas Tree Adventure” is a Charming Tale of Christmas Adventure and the Reason for the Season
“Nana and Papa Farmer’s Christmas Tree Adventure” from Christian Faith Publishing author Darla Bussinger is a creative escapade that offers a fresh holiday adventure for upcoming generations.
Vassar, MI, January 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Nana and Papa Farmer’s Christmas Tree Adventure”: a delightful tale of unexpected surprises. “Nana and Papa Farmer’s Christmas Tree Adventure” is the creation of published author, Darla Bussinger.
Bussinger shares, “When seven grandkids go to Nana and Papa Farmer’s farmhouse to bake Christmas cookies goodies and have a sleepover, they wake up to hear a noise coming from the perfectly decorated Christmas tree.
“Come laugh with us and find out what happens in one magical night when a group of grandkids finds something out of the ordinary.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Darla Bussinger’s new book will entertain and inspire as a fun narrative plays out followed by an important reminder of God’s love.
Consumers can purchase “Nana and Papa Farmer’s Christmas Tree Adventure” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Nana and Papa Farmer’s Christmas Tree Adventure,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
