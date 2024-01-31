RS Trifulescu’s Newly Released “The Necessary Habits and Virtues Practiced by All True Christians: (Albeit Imperfectly)” is an Empowering Message of Active Faith
“The Necessary Habits and Virtues Practiced by All True Christians: (Albeit Imperfectly)” from Christian Faith Publishing author RS Trifulescu is an encouraging resource for anyone seeking opportunity and inspiration for leading a God-first lifestyle.
New York, NY, January 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Necessary Habits and Virtues Practiced by All True Christians: (Albeit Imperfectly)”: a potent reminder of the need to be present and active in one’s pursuit of God. “The Necessary Habits and Virtues Practiced by All True Christians: (Albeit Imperfectly)” is the creation of published author, RS Trifulescu, a social studies teacher with a BS in history. He has also been intermittently teaching adult Sunday school at a Presbyterian Church in Ocala, Florida.
Trifulescu shares, “What are the characteristics and habits that true Christians exhibit? What behaviors separate the nominal 'Christian' from one who has experienced salvation? If you are seeking assurance of possessing eternal life, this book will help you take inventory of spiritual necessities that will expose the state of your soul. Each chapter will be devoted to expanding on essential elements of the redeemed lifestyle that are necessary for the working out of your salvation. Though we all might feel convicted for not meeting the biblical standards highlighted in this work, you will be repeatedly reminded that you’re doing these things only by the grace of God. So when you do fall short, you take advantage of the remedy we have in Christ and His perfection.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, RS Trifulescu’s new book offers readers an insightful discussion of key tenets of the Christian faith.
Consumers can purchase “The Necessary Habits and Virtues Practiced by All True Christians: (Albeit Imperfectly)” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Necessary Habits and Virtues Practiced by All True Christians: (Albeit Imperfectly),” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Trifulescu shares, “What are the characteristics and habits that true Christians exhibit? What behaviors separate the nominal 'Christian' from one who has experienced salvation? If you are seeking assurance of possessing eternal life, this book will help you take inventory of spiritual necessities that will expose the state of your soul. Each chapter will be devoted to expanding on essential elements of the redeemed lifestyle that are necessary for the working out of your salvation. Though we all might feel convicted for not meeting the biblical standards highlighted in this work, you will be repeatedly reminded that you’re doing these things only by the grace of God. So when you do fall short, you take advantage of the remedy we have in Christ and His perfection.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, RS Trifulescu’s new book offers readers an insightful discussion of key tenets of the Christian faith.
Consumers can purchase “The Necessary Habits and Virtues Practiced by All True Christians: (Albeit Imperfectly)” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Necessary Habits and Virtues Practiced by All True Christians: (Albeit Imperfectly),” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories