Ashu Carole Orock’s Newly Released “EYES OF HOPE: The Literary Debut of a Poetic Giant” is a Vibrant and Thoughtful Anthology

“EYES OF HOPE: The Literary Debut of a Poetic Giant” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ashu Carole Orock is an engaging collection of inspiring and spiritually charged selection of prose that will challenge and encourage readers in their personal walks of faith.