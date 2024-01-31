Ashu Carole Orock’s Newly Released “EYES OF HOPE: The Literary Debut of a Poetic Giant” is a Vibrant and Thoughtful Anthology
“EYES OF HOPE: The Literary Debut of a Poetic Giant” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ashu Carole Orock is an engaging collection of inspiring and spiritually charged selection of prose that will challenge and encourage readers in their personal walks of faith.
Salem, ME, January 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “EYES OF HOPE: The Literary Debut of a Poetic Giant”: an impactful message of God’s abiding grace. “EYES OF HOPE: The Literary Debut of a Poetic Giant” is the creation of published author, Ashu Carole Orock.
Orock shares, “Every once in a while, a generation gives birth to a Solomonic chronicle figure that has an innate ability to touch the literary soul of the world. Eyes of Hope is what has been marked as debut brilliance with poetry that transcends time.
“Author Ashu Carole has written some of the most poignant pieces of work with flowing epic that carves into the soul.
“Each poem pulls the reader into a tapestry of a literary journey that is as unique and beautiful as this veteran of creative suffering. The book is a matrix of brilliance and desideratum for this drowsy generation.
“Eyes of Hope is fresh and eternal. This book reflects the unfiltered talent of an author who writes from the soul, the heart, and under the patina of deep intellectual profundity. It’s full of epic stories propelled by the ever-ingenious mind of the amazing evangelist.
“She is not a regular human but an inspiring paragon of virtue, a great beacon light of hope rising to rescue a drowning world from the darkest river of corrosive mediocrity.
“The prominent author has beaten all odds to become a trailblazer. Most of these poems weren’t written from a comfortable desk but in the enormity of her unmerited plight. Going through decades of chaotic perilous turbulence, the young author was graced with a divine pen that will be etched across the pages of history.
“Ashu Carole Orock holds a degree in law (LLB) from the University of Buea Cameroon. She presently resides in Boston, Massachusetts. If the damsel is not writing in her favorite coffee shop, she spends most of her time reading, watching movies, and traveling. Eyes of Hope is her first published poetry book with more and more inline.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ashu Carole Orock’s new book empowers readers to seek God in all opportunities.
Consumers can purchase “EYES OF HOPE: The Literary Debut of a Poetic Giant” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “EYES OF HOPE: The Literary Debut of a Poetic Giant,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Orock shares, “Every once in a while, a generation gives birth to a Solomonic chronicle figure that has an innate ability to touch the literary soul of the world. Eyes of Hope is what has been marked as debut brilliance with poetry that transcends time.
“Author Ashu Carole has written some of the most poignant pieces of work with flowing epic that carves into the soul.
“Each poem pulls the reader into a tapestry of a literary journey that is as unique and beautiful as this veteran of creative suffering. The book is a matrix of brilliance and desideratum for this drowsy generation.
“Eyes of Hope is fresh and eternal. This book reflects the unfiltered talent of an author who writes from the soul, the heart, and under the patina of deep intellectual profundity. It’s full of epic stories propelled by the ever-ingenious mind of the amazing evangelist.
“She is not a regular human but an inspiring paragon of virtue, a great beacon light of hope rising to rescue a drowning world from the darkest river of corrosive mediocrity.
“The prominent author has beaten all odds to become a trailblazer. Most of these poems weren’t written from a comfortable desk but in the enormity of her unmerited plight. Going through decades of chaotic perilous turbulence, the young author was graced with a divine pen that will be etched across the pages of history.
“Ashu Carole Orock holds a degree in law (LLB) from the University of Buea Cameroon. She presently resides in Boston, Massachusetts. If the damsel is not writing in her favorite coffee shop, she spends most of her time reading, watching movies, and traveling. Eyes of Hope is her first published poetry book with more and more inline.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ashu Carole Orock’s new book empowers readers to seek God in all opportunities.
Consumers can purchase “EYES OF HOPE: The Literary Debut of a Poetic Giant” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “EYES OF HOPE: The Literary Debut of a Poetic Giant,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories