Rachel Vanderwood’s Newly Released "The Greatest Gift" is a Compelling Romance That Offers Readers a Twist of Fantasy and Faith
“The Greatest Gift” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rachel Vanderwood is an action-packed adventure that takes off from the first page and keeps reader racing for more as an unexpected love story develops between two star-crossed souls.
Utica, NY, January 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Greatest Gift” is a delightful installment to the Millennium Series created by published author, Rachel Vanderwood.
Vanderwood shares, “Michael had his life all figured out right down to the day he retired from his current profession. His past was far behind him and nearly long forgotten. He was satisfied to journey alone. The world was a chaotic place, and he faced enough trouble just trying to bring his clients safely to their destinations. He had no desire to involve himself in rising conflicts or choose between two very different sides. He was content to lead his life exactly the way he chose. That is until the day he met Kazmyne.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rachel Vanderwood’s new book delivers the same storytelling and affable characters that Vanderwood’s readers have come to know and love.
Consumers can purchase “The Greatest Gift” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Greatest Gift,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Vanderwood shares, “Michael had his life all figured out right down to the day he retired from his current profession. His past was far behind him and nearly long forgotten. He was satisfied to journey alone. The world was a chaotic place, and he faced enough trouble just trying to bring his clients safely to their destinations. He had no desire to involve himself in rising conflicts or choose between two very different sides. He was content to lead his life exactly the way he chose. That is until the day he met Kazmyne.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rachel Vanderwood’s new book delivers the same storytelling and affable characters that Vanderwood’s readers have come to know and love.
Consumers can purchase “The Greatest Gift” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Greatest Gift,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories