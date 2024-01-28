Estate Planning Takes an Interactive Turn in New Seminar from Senior Downsizing Experts
Engaging Legal Bingo Game Offers Seniors a Fun Approach to Essential Estate Planning Knowledge
Arlington, TX, January 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Blending education and entertainment, Senior Downsizing Experts will present "Estate Planning Bingo," as part of the Smart Senior Series. The event, scheduled for Thursday, February 1 from 1pm to 3pm at the Lakeview Event & Conference Center in Arlington, promises an engaging experience as participants play legal bingo to gain insights into critical aspects of estate planning from an expert attorney.
"Estate Planning Bingo" offers a fresh perspective on an important topic,” says Ingrid Sullivan of Senior Downsizing Experts. "We believe that learning about estate planning should be accessible to all seniors. Using the bingo format provides a unique and engaging way for our audience to grasp essential information while having a good time."
The Smart Senior Series is beginning its 7th year of free education especially for older adults. Since 2018, the Smart Senior Series has educated hundreds of DFW seniors through monthly seminars on topics important to them and their families. Thanks to amazing like-minded education partners, the series continues to offer these quality programs without a continued barrage of sales pitches, advertisements or upsells.
Education partners for 2024 include: Old Republic Title, Elements at Viridian, Davidson Law Group, The Jefferson Team at Guild Mortgage, Live Oak Auctions, Knight-Miller Financial Group, Overture River District, McKnight Title, Stevenson Oaks, Concho Hearts Hospice, Sixty & Better, and the Sullivan & Sullivan Team at Keller Williams Realty.
Admission is free for seniors and their guests. Space is limited so reservations are required. Those interested can call 817-635-1043 or visit www.SmartSeniorSeries.com to register.
Debbie Ford
817-635-1043
www.seniordownsizingexperts.com
