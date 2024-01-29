Celebrating 10 Years of Excellence: Terra Site Constructors Rebrands to Terra Constructs
Front Royal, VA, January 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- As part of their milestone 10-year anniversary, Terra Site Constructors is thrilled to announce a significant evolution in their company's identity. Effective immediately, they will operate under the new name, Terra Constructs. This rebranding represents a pivotal moment in their journey, reflecting their growth, innovation, and commitment to excellence in the construction industry.
Their new name reflects their ongoing commitment to providing comprehensive solutions for their clients which include infrastructure, buildings, and marine and force protection work.
Babur R. Mian, President and CEO of Terra Constructs, explains the impetus behind the name change, "The name change is more than just a new branding strategy. It signifies an ongoing evolution of our entire company. We've been helping clients with their building and infrastructure projects for the past decade, and now we are repositioning ourselves for the next era so our name matches our extensive capabilities. We want our clients to know that there are no boundaries when it comes to what we can do."
Terra Constructs' new brand features a renewed mission, vision, and core values that reflect the company's ongoing commitment to meet their clients' construction needs now and in the future. Their new website can be accessed at their new domain www.terraconstructs.com. They invite everyone to explore their site, which showcases their updated branding, commitment to innovation, and delivery of projects.
"This is a pivotal moment for the company as we celebrate our 10th anniversary and position ourselves for the next era to help our clients meet construction project challenges now and in the future," added Mian.
At Terra Constructs, they remain focused on being a trusted partner—providing in-depth expertise, delivering exceptional results, and building a sustainable future. They extend their heartfelt gratitude to their clients, partners, and team members whose unwavering support has been instrumental in their success over the past decade.
For more information about Terra Constructs and their portfolio of services, visit their new website at www.terraconstructs.com.
About Terra Constructs
Established in 2014, Terra Constructs has a proven track record for delivering complex projects on schedule while maintaining high quality and safety standards. The company provides innovative solutions for Government (federal, state, and local), commercial, and industrial infrastructure, building construction projects throughout the continental U.S. and D.C. The company employs 85+ employees, including seasoned construction professionals, project managers, estimators, and skilled field employees. The firm is SBA 8(a) Certified and DBE, MBE, SBE, and LDBE certified in several states throughout the U.S.
Contact
Babur R. Mian, P.E.
703-436-1826
Terraconstructs.com
