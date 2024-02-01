Oswald Woode’s Newly Released “A Detailed History on the Trans-Atlantic African Slave Trade” is a Thought-Provoking Account of Historical Trends
“A Detailed History on the Trans-Atlantic African Slave Trade: An African Genocide, Holocaust of Biblical Proportion, a Vile Human Trade. Is It a Cause for Posthumous Indictment, Need for Present Day Apologies or Reparation from or by the Living European Descendants Perpetrators to Today’s Descendants of the African Slavery?: Part One” from Christian Faith Publishing author Oswald Woode is a powerful look into the harsh realities of the African slave trade beginning in the 1400s.
Raleigh, NC, February 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “A Detailed History on the Trans-Atlantic African Slave Trade: An African Genocide, Holocaust of Biblical Proportion, a Vile Human Trade. Is It a Cause for Posthumous Indictment, Need for Present Day Apologies or Reparation from or by the Living European Descendants Perpetrators to Today’s Descendants of the African Slavery?: Part One”: a potent reminder of the lasting effects and generational damage caused. “A Detailed History on the Trans-Atlantic African Slave Trade: An African Genocide, Holocaust of Biblical Proportion, a Vile Human Trade. Is It a Cause for Posthumous Indictment, Need for Present Day Apologies or Reparation from or by the Living European Descendants Perpetrators to Today’s Descendants of the African Slavery?: Part One” is the creation of published author, Oswald Woode, a dedicated father and native of Sierre Leone. When the author finished high school in 1977, he worked for the judicial department of Sierra Leone between 1977 and 1985. He immigrated to the United States in 1985. He studied at a HBCU university, St. Augustine’s University, earned a bachelor’s degree in economics, and then later earned his graduate degree, MALS, in Liberal Studies at NC State, both universities located in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Woode shares, “This African slave trade history is a detailed account of Africa’s slave history that started in the fifteenth century. It was started by the southern European Portuguese monarchs, the family of royal lineages. Portugal’s golden age of discovery in sea exploration led Portugal to Africa by sea by the 1430s. Then later, in 1492, Christopher Columbus accidentally landed on the Native Indian American continent. Columbus’s trip was sponsored by Spanish royal families. That was the period when the Roman Catholic nations, Portugal and Spain, were the dominant European nations. Spain liberated her whole territory from Islamic occupation in late 1400s.
“The Catholic Church was also very involved in signing treaties with their Roman Catholic spheres of influence nations.
“By then, Portugal already monopolized the African trade in African goods and human slave trade in the Portuguese-dominated African territories. Portugal first started shipping the African slaves to Europe. With Spain’s possession of the Americas, this changed the African slave trade greatly. The American territory promoted the biggest international African slave trade and economic gains for European prosperity to this day.
“By the sixteenth century, Catholic religious theocracy became challenged by other northern European powers. The reformation movement in northern Europe led to the breaking away by northern European realms from the dominant Catholic religion and established their Protestant Christian religions.
“These new emerging northern European realms also challenged Portugal’s domination and grip of Africa’s territories and Africa’s slave trade and goods.
“Based on the treaties signed between Portugal and Spain by Catholic popes, Portugal was supplying the slaves, and Spain was procuring and shipping the African slaves from Portugal’s control and forced African slave labor to develop Spain’s Americas through extended overseas colonies, and Portugal’s Brazil new colony.
“Meanwhile, Spain’s takeover was contracting with European mercenaries the conquistadors to capture the American land from the Native Indians, the original occupiers of the Americas.
“The paradigm or blueprint of this African slave trade pattern already established by the Portuguese was later replicated by other European realms in Africa and the Americas, and they continued the lucrative African slave trade for more than two hundred years. The establishing of extended overseas territories or colonies by Europeans to build their economies both at home in Europe and the Americas using forced African labor, goods, and repatriation of European colonists to establish the new overseas extended to the Americas.
“This book is information rich with the African slave trade history dynamics, the European realms, names of monarchs that participated, European slave wars, rivalries, slave laws, European merchants, African noblemen and merchants, slave ships, religions, European and African rituals, Main African territories, overseas sea routes used, African chiefs, merchants, European slave ships, ship captains’ accounts, numbers of slaves shipped per trip, goods exchanged, major African tribes, stories of names of slave warriors, slave contracts, European slave treaties, African slave harbors, slave rebellions on land, on ships, the making of American colonies, America’s Independence and Latin American countries, the making of the first British Crown, Freed slaves returned to the colony of Province of Freedom, Sierra Leone, etc.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Oswald Woode’s new book is an articulate and informative historical study that offers an emotionally charged window to the past.
Consumers can purchase “A Detailed History on the Trans-Atlantic African Slave Trade: An African Genocide, Holocaust of Biblical Proportion, a Vile Human Trade. Is It a Cause for Posthumous Indictment, Need for Present Day Apologies or Reparation from or by the Living European Descendants Perpetrators to Today’s Descendants of the African Slavery?: Part One” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "A Detailed History on the Trans-Atlantic African Slave Trade: An African Genocide, Holocaust of Biblical Proportion, a Vile Human Trade. Is It a Cause for Posthumous Indictment, Need for Present Day Apologies or Reparation from or by the Living European Descendants Perpetrators to Today's Descendants of the African Slavery?: Part One," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
