William C. Merry, Sr.’s Newly Released “Only Perfect in God’s Eyes: Calling the Unqualified: Reflections of My Life” is a Potent Testimony of Faith
“Only Perfect in God’s Eyes: Calling the Unqualified: Reflections of My Life” from Christian Faith Publishing author William C. Merry, Sr. is a thoughtful look back on key moments that shaped and empowered a sense of appreciation for all that God provides.
San Angelo, TX, February 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Only Perfect in God’s Eyes: Calling the Unqualified: Reflections of My Life”: a poignant reflection on cherished and challenging experiences. “Only Perfect in God’s Eyes: Calling the Unqualified: Reflections of My Life” is the creation of published author, William C. Merry, Sr., a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who served in the United States Air Force.
Merry shares, “How often do we say, 'I’m too busy to drop everything and follow Christ as a disciple?' Maybe we think we won’t be able to pay for our living costs; perhaps we feel unqualified to lead others through the Bible and toward a walk to salvation. Maybe we have even said leave it to the more qualified to do so, or perhaps we are simply skirting the duty to serve Christ when and wherever possible. You will quickly learn through an autobiographical memoir that no Christian is perfect, but all are qualified in God’s eyes and heart. We should stop playing the excuse game and listen to what God tells us to do in his service. As a minister and teacher, Bill leads you through some outrageous and daring events in life, some horrible decisions, and some excellent decisions. He introduces you to 'boulders of diversion' in his walk with Christ and teaches us how to get over or around them to seek God’s gifts of inspiration on the other side.
“Additionally, Bill leads us on how to listen to God and believe it is the Almighty that we are hearing. God talks to all of us; if we choose not to listen, he will stop talking. D. L. Moody gave a sermon the night of the Great Chicago Fire and gave his congregation a week to think about accepting salvation, and that time never came for most of them. Listen now, share God’s word, and show others the road to redemption. Later may never come. Through his learning curve, you will learn that you and the author are pretty similar. His direction through Bible verses reveals that God has a plan, and we are all on some path toward throwing down the nets and following him. As Christ’s disciples, Simon and his brother Andrew did in Mark 1:16–18 where Christ declared, 'Follow me, and I will make you fishers of men.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, William C. Merry, Sr.’s new book will encourage and inspire as readers consider the powerful reminder of God’s acceptance of us all.
Consumers can purchase “Only Perfect in God’s Eyes: Calling the Unqualified: Reflections of My Life” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Only Perfect in God’s Eyes: Calling the Unqualified: Reflections of My Life,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
