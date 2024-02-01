Robert L. Poff’s Newly Released “Born Again to A Living Hope: Wrestling with God” is a Reflective Survey of a Life of Unexpected Blessings
“Born Again to A Living Hope: Wrestling with God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robert L. Poff is a touching autobiographical work that takes readers through the author’s most personal moments that led to a life of determined faith.
Charlotte, NC, February 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Born Again to A Living Hope: Wrestling with God”: a poignant and insightful study of life and faith. “Born Again to A Living Hope: Wrestling with God” is the creation of published author, Robert L. Poff, whose life made a dramatic change after he submitted to the lordship of Jesus Christ. He graduated from college in two and a half years with a double major and was elected to a national honor society. After working as a social worker, he graduated from law school and served as a hearing officer for five years. He accepted a position as assistant attorney general for the Commonwealth of Virginia where he worked for thirteen years prior to entering the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary and graduating with a Master of Divinity in 1995.
Poff shares, “The author was born in a small town in the Virginia mountains. His nine-year-old sister, Phyllis, died when he was two years old. While she lay in the living room in a casket, he was gently made to understand that she was gone and would never return to play with him. He was devastated and returned to his room crying as he lay down on the bed. Jesus appeared to him suspended in the air with his sister next to Him. Jesus asked him why he was crying, and said his sister was safe with Him. He told him to help his mother and not to cry anymore. He had trouble processing what Jesus had just said but would never forget His words, which would influence him the rest of his life and become a guide star to fulfill the purpose that the Almighty God had planned for him.
“Robert became a successful attorney and later graduated from seminary. His ability to understand the Bible, together with his legal analysis, clearly substantiate that he saw the risen Lord in all His glory who rose from the dead more than two thousand years ago! Robert’s witness shows that the Bible is truly the Word of God and can be trusted. God has a plan for every person’s life and desires that you turn to Him and fulfill the plan and purpose He has for your life!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert L. Poff’s new book will tug at the heartstrings and inspire the spirit as readers witness a story of loss, growth, and burgeoning faith.
Consumers can purchase “Born Again to A Living Hope: Wrestling with God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Born Again to A Living Hope: Wrestling with God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
