Irene Bryan’s Newly Released “Trusting Him in All of Life’s Situations” is an Uplifting Message of God’s Abiding Grace and Guidance
“Trusting Him in All of Life’s Situations” from Christian Faith Publishing author Irene Bryan is an encouraging reflection on the challenges and blessings that come in our spiritual journey of learning to truly trust in God.
Litchfield Park, AZ, February 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Trusting Him in All of Life’s Situations”: a potent reminder of the need for active faith and release of worry, anxiety, and fear. “Trusting Him in All of Life’s Situations” is the creation of published author, Irene Bryan, a dedicated wife and mother who serves as an ordained minister and graduated from the University of Maryland.
Bryan shares, “Life’s journey carries one in many directions and through different paths and roads. One does not know what situations one may encounter. But what one does know is God can be trusted to help navigate one through. Situations will come, and that is a fact because Jesus said so. And whatever Jesus said will be so because he is not a liar. It is a comfort to know that when situations come, Jesus will be there to see us through.
“Situations are not always easy to face, especially when there is a time of waiting. As humans, we often want instant gratification. But that is not how God works. He works through his time and not ours. Trusting him with our situations teaches us how to wait. Waiting requires other things with it, such as faith, hope, and trust. These are the antidote to help us not to become anxious, fearful, discouraged, and worried. These are the things that will consume and prevent us from trusting him when situations come.
“There are stories in the Bible from the Old and New Testaments that illustrate various situations God’s people face. Through these stories, we learn about the struggles and hardships many experienced during their situations. We also gain insight into how his people, such as Joseph, Moses, David, Ruth, Ester, Job, Paul, Silas, and others trusted in God in their situations. They believed that God was able to meet the need of the situation, so they were able to trust in him. And guess what, they were not disappointed. And neither will you if you trust him in all of your life’s situations.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Irene Bryan’s new book will inspire readers at any stage of their spiritual journey to lean on God during times of struggle and uncertainty.
Consumers can purchase “Trusting Him in All of Life’s Situations” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Trusting Him in All of Life’s Situations,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
