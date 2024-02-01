Rolando Z. Garcia’s Newly Released “The Image of Christ” is a Compelling Story of a Surprising Discovery and a Reawakening of Faith in Mankind
“The Image of Christ” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rolando Z. Garcia is an enjoyable narrative that takes readers on an unexpected journey of faith following a chance discovery in a previously undisturbed cave.
Surprise, AZ, February 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Image of Christ”: a creative short story that will inspire and entertain. “The Image of Christ” is the creation of published author, Rolando Z. Garcia, a dedicated husband and United States Marine veteran of the Vietnam War.
Garcia shares, “Throughout the centuries, the life of Jesus has been extensively documented and recorded through various sources such as the Dead Sea Scrolls, movies, stories, and the Bible. While there have been descriptions of Jesus by scholars and his apostles, no painting or drawing of his likeness has ever been discovered. Instead, depictions of Jesus have been portrayed through historical pictures, paintings, and statues. In recent years, significant findings, such as scrolls containing stories of Jesus in the Dead Sea area, have been unearthed in caves, leading to ongoing excavations in search of further artifacts from the past.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rolando Z. Garcia’s new book offers readers a unique source for spiritual encouragement within the pages of his flagship work.
Consumers can purchase “The Image of Christ” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Image of Christ,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
