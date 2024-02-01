Jim Miller’s Newly Released “The Secret of Paradisegate” is an Engaging Fiction That Will Delight the Imagination
“The Secret of Paradisegate” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jim Miller is an enjoyable blend of fantasy and allegory as a young boy finds himself traversing an unexpected journey.
Bend, OR, February 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Secret of Paradisegate”: an articulate and imaginative adventure. “The Secret of Paradisegate” is the creation of published author, Jim Miller.
Miller shares, “At bedtime, Tommy, a seven-year-old boy, enjoys his father’s tale of the Hebrews and their plight in Egypt. For several nights, his dad continues the story. When Tommy falls asleep, to his amazement, he finds himself transported to an unknown land, Paradisegate. As he begins to explore, he meets a young man that will become his companion and guide.
“He awakens in the morning and finds on his dresser a bronze key with the words 'Treasure Awaits' emblazoned on its shaft. He wonders how the key got there. Is there a connection between the story his dad is telling him and this land he discovered?
“As he falls asleep for the next several nights, he realizes he is back in Paradisegate. The quest and the mystery continue as he discovers that this land is much more than what it seems at first glance. His curiosity is triggered. Will this bronze key he has discovered reveal the secret of Paradisegate?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jim Miller’s new book will delight readers as they explore with Tommy and his young companion in the unknown and compelling new land.
Consumers can purchase “The Secret of Paradisegate” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Secret of Paradisegate,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
