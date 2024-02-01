Dale Minor’s Newly Released “Ted Hatcher: Trader, Trapper, Preacher” is an Engaging Historical Fiction That Paints a Vibrant Scene
“Ted Hatcher: Trader, Trapper, Preacher” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dale Minor is an exciting tale of adventure, spiritual growth, and discovering one’s purpose as a young man sets forth on an unexpected journey of spiritual destiny.
Rutland, OH, February 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Ted Hatcher: Trader, Trapper, Preacher”: a captivating novel that will delight fans of both the Christian and historical genres. “Ted Hatcher: Trader, Trapper, Preacher” is the creation of published author, Dale Minor.
Minor shares, “'Ted Hatcher: Trader, Trapper, Preacher' is a work of fiction with a historical setting. It is set in the time of America’s expansion west of the Appalachian Mountains, in the 1780s through 1804, specifically in the territory that would become southeastern Ohio, focusing on the lands purchased and being developed by the Ohio Company. Ted Hatcher was orphaned as a teenager but managed to make his way in the wilderness area by trapping fur-bearing animals and trading for his existence. Before her disappearance, his mother had provided a solid spiritual foundation that enabled him to be dependent upon God and the Holy Spirit for strength and direction. That he would become a leading force in the development of the church in this wilderness area was as much a surprise to him as any he would encounter along the way.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dale Minor’s new book brings readers to the heart of America’s growth as an affable cast of characters is brought to life within the rugged days of the western frontier.
Consumers can purchase “Ted Hatcher: Trader, Trapper, Preacher” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Ted Hatcher: Trader, Trapper, Preacher,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
