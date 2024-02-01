Mac Kelly’s Newly Released “Be The Light: The Best Confirmation Book You Can Own” is a Creative Narrative That Shares Two Key Lessons of Faith
“Be The Light: The Best Confirmation Book You Can Own” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mac Kelly is an enjoyable story of unexpected epiphanies that will entertain and encourage upcoming generations.
Reynoldsburg, OH, February 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Be The Light: The Best Confirmation Book You Can Own”: a potent reminder of the need to be aware of and share the light of Christ. “Be The Light: The Best Confirmation Book You Can Own” is the creation of published author, Mac Kelly, who was a pastor for forty years and is a retired army chaplain. He is a graduate of Hiwassee College, Ohio University, and the Methodist Theological School of Ohio. Married to his loving wife for more than fifty years, they have three children and four grandchildren.
Kelly shares, “What happens when you really follow the light of Christ? You just might be surprised.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mac Kelly’s new book features delightful artwork crafted by Breck Middleton.
Consumers can purchase “Be The Light: The Best Confirmation Book You Can Own” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Be The Light: The Best Confirmation Book You Can Own,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
