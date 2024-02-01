Ann Kimberlin Mathiews’s Newly Released “Watercolors” is a Compelling Tale of Discovery and Unexpected Connection
“Watercolors” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ann Kimberlin Mathiews is a touching tale of a man on the verge of giving up and the unexpected bond found when a young woman dances into his life.
Aliquippa, PA, February 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Watercolors”: an enjoyable and suspenseful romance. “Watercolors” is the creation of published author, Ann Kimberlin Mathiews, who was employed for thirty-five years as a registered nurse, with 93,700 patient contacts, and attended over 2,500 deaths. She also trained 940 housewives to home health aides and over 160 nursing students. She is the author of There Are No Baby Butterflies and Angels Don’t Lie, as well as professional publications. Currently, she is disabled and doing original needlepoints. She is still deeply in love with her husband, Norman. Norman is the light of her life.
Mathiews shares, “For retired special ops Spike, each loss of life has layered darkness onto his heart. He decided to tie the rope to the branch. He stretched out the rope and tied a knot at one end. He threw the rope over the branch and made a loop at the other end. He put one Harness boot in the loop. Holding the rope, he swung back and forth for a minute. He thought he would need to tie the rope to the branch. Adjusting the rope, he reached for the branch. Then a ladybug landed on his extended hand, changing everything.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ann Kimberlin Mathiews’s new book will have readers racing to see what awaits Spike and Joy after a fateful meeting.
Consumers can purchase “Watercolors” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Watercolors,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
