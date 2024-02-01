Irv Danesh, MD’s New Book, “The Sweet Box,” Follows Two Former ER Battlefield Doctors Who Move Out West to a Small Town in Pursuit of Helping Others & Earning More Money
Miami Beach, FL, February 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Irv Danesh, MD, who was born in Brooklyn, New York, and worked in inner city emergency departments for forty years, has completed his most recent book, “The Sweet Box”: a captivating story that follows two doctors who move west to Nevada to a small town without a doctor, motivated by a desire to help people in need while also making a higher profit.
“The feds don’t like it when a doctor’s group overbills them. Two doctors, veterans of the ER battlefield and caught in the federal financial mess, decide to pull up stakes and go to a place they can make a difference and some money,” writes Dr. Danesh.
“On the other side of the country, a small town in northeastern Nevada has everything, a good tax base, a working community, friendly people, and the best Italian food west of New York City. If this town is such a great place to live, why can’t the residents find a doctor to take care of their medical needs?
“Drs. Abraham Bergman and Malcom York, partners in the practice of medicine, travel to Nevada to listen to a proposition pitched by a three-fingered mayor and a beautiful woman. The woman happens to own and operate the Sweet Box, a legal bordello that has been a part of the town since its establishment in the Wild West of old.
“In the meantime, times are changing, and a politician is running for higher office on a platform of morality. In this case, the specific morality of having bordellos participate in the civic structure of small towns in northeastern Nevada. But what is the moral fiber of the politician, and to what lengths would he go to close the Sweet Box and why?
“Add in an ex-Army helicopter pilot who also happens to be a flight nurse, his voluptuous pilot/nurse partner, a mysterious brilliant surgeon, and the very available ladies of the bordello and you have the story of the Sweet Box and the small town of Shangri-La in northeast Nevada.”
Published by Fulton Books, Irv Danesh, MD’s book will take readers on a thrilling and unforgettable journey as Abraham and Malcom try to make a name for themselves and navigate their new smalltown life. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Sweet Box” will reveal the intricate and complicated lives of the residents of Shangri-La, and the fight to save the Sweet Box.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Sweet Box” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
