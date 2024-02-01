Ashray Jha’s New Book, “So You Want to Be a Superinvestor? Learn How to Invest Like the Best!” is an In-Depth Overview of How to Enter Into the World of Investing Money
Jersey City, NJ, February 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Ashray Jha, who found a passion for investing at a young age, has completed his most recent book, “So You Want to Be a Superinvestor? Learn How to Invest Like the Best!”: a comprehensive guide to understanding how to invest one’s money, as well as a memoir of the author’s own journey into the world of investing.
Growing up, author Ashray Jha had an active lifestyle, playing basketball, soccer, going swimming, and he pursued a black belt in karate. Then, at the age of ten, he was diagnosed with a benign brain tumor located in the cerebellum. After undergoing surgery to remove the tumor, his balance and coordination were severely affected, and he was no longer able to do the same activities he had grown up doing. Despite the emotional challenges, judgments and biases he faced, both from within and from the world around him, his unwavering determination fueled his relentless pursuit of a fulfilling life beyond the confines of his disability. He resolved to overturn the narrative and demonstrate that individuals with disabilities can surmount any obstacle. While going through this major challenge, Ashray found his passion in investing and analyzing the competitive business landscape. Going through his investing journey, he realized that the same dedication and motivation needed for achieving his life goals were also needed to achieve his financial goals.
“So You Want to Be a Superinvestor?” examines what we were taught about investing from academia and then questions this conventional thinking. Do the greatest investors like Warren Buffett and other Superinvestors also use the conventional wisdom, or do they think about investing differently? Is this unconventional investing approach accessible to all or only ultra-wealthy millionaires?
In the saturated investment landscape, "So You Want to Be a Superinvestor?" departs from the conventional approach seen in investment literature, providing a refreshing perspective that simplifies complex financial concepts. In this easy-to-understand book, author Ashray Jha details his own journey into investing from his early influences from his dad, to what he learned in the realm of academia, to researching other great Superinvestors. Across various books and media, these wildly successful investors have shared their teachings on evaluating companies, how to think about market cycles, investor mindsets, and how the macroeconomic effects investing.
Ashray writes, “Throughout this book, I will share valuable insights and findings from my investing journey. I was using all the academic concepts I learned prior, and now I had one setback. Were the concepts that I was taught in school wrong, or was I just poorly executing the concepts? I started to think about the great investors in the world and how they got to where they are today. All of the greats must have faced many difficult times in the market, but how did they survive? What makes their strategy seemingly better, and can I even use the strategies since I did not have millions of dollars? Time to research!”
Published by Fulton Books, Ashray Jha’s book takes various lessons learned from Superinvestors and illustrates these points by using examples from the author’s own life to help guide readers in their own investing journey. Drawing on his years of experience, Ashray shares his research and personal experiences in order to simplify the complex world of investing and serve as an example for anyone who may be facing obstacles or challenges in their life and help them to discover that no matter the situation, there is always a way to achieve one’s personal or financial goals in life.
