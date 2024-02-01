Debora Parker’s New Book, "Becoming Babcock," is an Adorable Story About a Young Puppy Who is Rescued from an Animal Shelter by His Foster Mom and Soon Finds a New Family
Moneta, VA, February 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Debora Parker, a mother and grandmother, as well as a veteran of the US Army, has completed her most recent book, “Becoming Babcock”: a beautiful story about one puppy’s journey from an animal shelter to finding his forever home.
Author Debora Parker has always been an animal lover and once she became aware of the need for foster homes, she became a volunteer. She chose to open her home to pregnant dogs and dogs with puppies. Her goal was to get them out of the shelter environment and ensure they were safe, healthy, well loved, and eventually adopted into their amazing fur-ever homes.
“Becoming Babcock” follows the story of a dog named Babcock, told from his point of view, and follows him as he is sent to live in a shelter with his mom and brothers and sisters. When a kind woman named Nanny brings them all home to foster them, Babcock is finally given his name and soon discovers that his journey is not over yet as he’ll soon head off to a new home with his forever family. Although nervous about leaving Nanny and his siblings behind, Babcock wonders what his new family might be like, and becomes excited about his new home.
Published by Fulton Books, Debora Parker’s book is inspired by the author’s own experiences fostering dogs and helping them move on to new families where they can find love and a new lease on life. Heartfelt and stirring, readers of “Becoming Babcock” will be supporting other animals like Babcock as a portion of the book’s profits will be donated to Friends of Bedford County Animal Shelter, a 501c nonprofit animal rescue.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Becoming Babcock” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Author Debora Parker has always been an animal lover and once she became aware of the need for foster homes, she became a volunteer. She chose to open her home to pregnant dogs and dogs with puppies. Her goal was to get them out of the shelter environment and ensure they were safe, healthy, well loved, and eventually adopted into their amazing fur-ever homes.
“Becoming Babcock” follows the story of a dog named Babcock, told from his point of view, and follows him as he is sent to live in a shelter with his mom and brothers and sisters. When a kind woman named Nanny brings them all home to foster them, Babcock is finally given his name and soon discovers that his journey is not over yet as he’ll soon head off to a new home with his forever family. Although nervous about leaving Nanny and his siblings behind, Babcock wonders what his new family might be like, and becomes excited about his new home.
Published by Fulton Books, Debora Parker’s book is inspired by the author’s own experiences fostering dogs and helping them move on to new families where they can find love and a new lease on life. Heartfelt and stirring, readers of “Becoming Babcock” will be supporting other animals like Babcock as a portion of the book’s profits will be donated to Friends of Bedford County Animal Shelter, a 501c nonprofit animal rescue.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Becoming Babcock” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories