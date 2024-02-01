Sarah Rizk’s New Book, "A Bear in Here," is a Delightful Story of a Young Boy Who Makes a New Friend After Cleaning His Room and Putting Away His Toys
Medford, MA, February 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Sarah Rizk, a wife and proud mother of two boys, has completed her most recent book, “A Bear in Here”: a charming story of a young boy who learns of a special toy bear that will only appear if he manages to put his toys away and keep his bedroom clean.
From a young age, author Sarah Rizk was taught to love books by her grandmother, who brought her to the library regularly. With a background in culinary arts and being a lifelong resident of Medford, Massachusetts, Sarah’s most recent job was naturally in the kitchen of Missituk Elementary School. After the birth of her youngest son in 2022, Sarah became a stay-at-home mom and is now using this time to pursue her dream of becoming an author. In her spare time, the author enjoys camping with her family every summer, painting, reading, and playing her kalimba.
“What if cleaning your room after playing with all your toys wasn’t just a boring task that grown-ups made kids do?” asks Sarah. “What if it’s really a game and you just aren’t playing right? Five-year-old Liam is about to find out as he learns the rules and tries to win the game. A soft rhyming book to teach children that boring chores can be made fun.”
Published by Fulton Books, Sarah Rizk’s book is based on the author’s own experience as a stay-at-home mom and the usual disarray of toys her boys would leave around, as well as their attitudes that usually accompanied cleanup. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring the author’s story to life, “A Bear in Here” will help parents and guardians alike help connect with young readers and show how fun cleaning up and organizing one’s bedroom can be.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “A Bear in Here” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
