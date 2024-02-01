Author Susan Sievert’s New Book "Love Letters to God," is an Assortment of Faith-Based Poetry Exploring All That is Possible When One Centers God Within Their Daily Lives
Recent release “Love Letters to God” from Newman Springs Publishing author Susan Sievert is a compelling assortment of poems designed to exalt and honor the Lord and his miracles that he grants to his faithful children. Utilizing her gift of prose, Sievert explores God’s goodness so that her readers may also turn to him and forge a lasting relationship with their Heavenly Father.
Aurora, CO, February 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Susan Sievert, a loving mother who enjoys nature and is a devout follower of the Lord, has completed her new book, “Love Letters to God”: a heartfelt collection of poems and ruminations designed to uplift and honor the Lord while also helping readers grow in their faith.
Sievert shares, “My book is first to praise God, Jesus, and Holy Spirit and also to express words of love to Mother Mary, Virgin Mother; may these words speak to your heart as they have me.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Susan Sievert’s enriching poems are sure to resonate with readers as they explore the incredible blessings and gifts available to those who open their hearts and minds to the Lord and his teachings. Poignant and straight from the heart, Sievert shares her writings in the hope that others may seek out the Lord and his mercy so that he might carry them through life’s challenges with his unending love and light.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Love Letters to God” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
