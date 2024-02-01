Author Susan Sievert’s New Book "Love Letters to God," is an Assortment of Faith-Based Poetry Exploring All That is Possible When One Centers God Within Their Daily Lives

Recent release “Love Letters to God” from Newman Springs Publishing author Susan Sievert is a compelling assortment of poems designed to exalt and honor the Lord and his miracles that he grants to his faithful children. Utilizing her gift of prose, Sievert explores God’s goodness so that her readers may also turn to him and forge a lasting relationship with their Heavenly Father.