Colette Lane’s New Book, “Northern Lights: True Stories of UFO Sightings, Paranormal Activity, Psychic Relationships,” is a Mystical Work Based on True Events

Recent release “Northern Lights: True Stories of UFO Sightings, Paranormal Activity, Psychic Relationships” from Newman Springs Publishing author Colette Lane is an enthralling and intriguing book that explores all the mysteries of the world.