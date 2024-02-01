Colette Lane’s New Book, “Northern Lights: True Stories of UFO Sightings, Paranormal Activity, Psychic Relationships,” is a Mystical Work Based on True Events
Recent release “Northern Lights: True Stories of UFO Sightings, Paranormal Activity, Psychic Relationships” from Newman Springs Publishing author Colette Lane is an enthralling and intriguing book that explores all the mysteries of the world.
Riverside, CA, February 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Colette Lane has completed her new book, “Northern Lights: True Stories of UFO Sightings, Paranormal Activity, Psychic Relationships”: a fascinating and mysterious look at the different realms of the universe.
Lane writes, “I didn’t give UFOs and extraterrestrials much of a thought back then, even after I saw them back in the early sixties and seventies. It was several years later that I started to recall past memories of UFO contact. And although I had been experiencing psychic ability and premonition from as far back as I can remember, it just seemed like a normal part of everyday life. This ability of intuition, ESP, ran very strong on my mother’s side of the family, being Gaelic and Celtic Irish, but also seemed to run on my father’s side. Everyone in my family has been born with this ability to some degree. I have always had a very deep sense of spiritualism knowing that there is something much greater and bigger out there in the universe than just ourselves.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Colette Lane’s curious book is a journey through the mysterious realms of the world. She talks about psychic phenomena, UFOs, and extraterrestrial activity. Each chapter dives deep into a different subject and dissects each one. Lane’s writing is a glimpse into an undetected world.
Lane uses her real-life experience to walk readers through all the unseen elements of the universe. She has always been attuned to the supernatural and uses these skills to connect readers with it as well. Any reader who is even slightly interested in the supernatural will find something enticing within these pages.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Northern Lights: True Stories of UFO Sightings, Paranormal Activity, Psychic Relationships” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
