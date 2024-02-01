Author Clif LaPlant’s New Book, “The Cycles of Creation: A New Testament of Life Cycle 1 The Presence,” Explores How One Can Prepare for a Higher Level of Spirituality
Recent release “The Cycles of Creation: A New Testament of Life Cycle 1 The Presence” from Newman Springs Publishing author Clif LaPlant is a fascinating overview of how one can achieve the next level of spiritual existence, as well as an outline of what is to come forth now for all of Creation, Mother Earth, and the Children of Light.
Lahaina, HI, February 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Clif LaPlant has completed his new book, “The Cycles of Creation: A New Testament of Life Cycle 1 The Presence”: an energetic profile to help open the minds and hearts of readers so that they may each receive the next level of soul existence of form on and with Mother Earth and beyond.
“This book has been written in an energetic and synergistic fashion of outlines to relay for all an energy association and doorway for our heart, mind, and emotional body to expand together, forming a new energetic alliance of life,” writes LaPlant. “The repetitive outlines and associations are for ease of a clear perspective and understanding of very important information, but they are also in reality an energetic frequency release of past profile conditioning to assist all to move forward now as all of our realities begin to change.
“I wish all readers to try to keep an open mind and have faith in themselves with creation as you interface with these books. We all are aspects of our Creator and will eventually become our great godly selves with our Creator’s love, light, and perfection guiding each of us on our journey of life, our journey of light.
“I put forth now that I refer to our Creator as a representation of the head of all religions. My personal feeling is that there is only one Creator and that all of humanity is experiencing a spiritual existence from the same source of creation.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Clif LaPlant’s enlightening tale will energetically assist each reader and help them to understand and expand their knowledge of higher levels of consciousness and illumination, and how to achieve these levels to go beyond what they previously thought possible. Through his writings, LaPlant hopes to instruct readers on how they can prepare for and embrace a new reality, while also empowering themselves with it from within.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Cycles of Creation: A New Testament of Life Cycle 1 The Presence” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“This book has been written in an energetic and synergistic fashion of outlines to relay for all an energy association and doorway for our heart, mind, and emotional body to expand together, forming a new energetic alliance of life,” writes LaPlant. “The repetitive outlines and associations are for ease of a clear perspective and understanding of very important information, but they are also in reality an energetic frequency release of past profile conditioning to assist all to move forward now as all of our realities begin to change.
“I wish all readers to try to keep an open mind and have faith in themselves with creation as you interface with these books. We all are aspects of our Creator and will eventually become our great godly selves with our Creator’s love, light, and perfection guiding each of us on our journey of life, our journey of light.
“I put forth now that I refer to our Creator as a representation of the head of all religions. My personal feeling is that there is only one Creator and that all of humanity is experiencing a spiritual existence from the same source of creation.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Clif LaPlant’s enlightening tale will energetically assist each reader and help them to understand and expand their knowledge of higher levels of consciousness and illumination, and how to achieve these levels to go beyond what they previously thought possible. Through his writings, LaPlant hopes to instruct readers on how they can prepare for and embrace a new reality, while also empowering themselves with it from within.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Cycles of Creation: A New Testament of Life Cycle 1 The Presence” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories