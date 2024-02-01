Author Clif LaPlant’s New Book, “The Cycles of Creation: A New Testament of Life Cycle 1 The Presence,” Explores How One Can Prepare for a Higher Level of Spirituality

Recent release “The Cycles of Creation: A New Testament of Life Cycle 1 The Presence” from Newman Springs Publishing author Clif LaPlant is a fascinating overview of how one can achieve the next level of spiritual existence, as well as an outline of what is to come forth now for all of Creation, Mother Earth, and the Children of Light.