Author Amy Bjorklund Reeder and Illustrator Mia Jacobson’s New Book, "Inheritance," Follows the Lives and Struggles of the Ryan Siblings After Losing Their Parents

Recent release “Inheritance” from Covenant Books author Amy Bjorklund Reeder and illustrator Mia Jacobson is a captivating story of three siblings, Phillip, Violet, and Cash Ryan, who must come together following the passing of their parents, discovering important lessons about the world, their faith, and their relationship with their parents along the way.