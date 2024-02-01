Author Amy Bjorklund Reeder and Illustrator Mia Jacobson’s New Book, "Inheritance," Follows the Lives and Struggles of the Ryan Siblings After Losing Their Parents
Recent release “Inheritance” from Covenant Books author Amy Bjorklund Reeder and illustrator Mia Jacobson is a captivating story of three siblings, Phillip, Violet, and Cash Ryan, who must come together following the passing of their parents, discovering important lessons about the world, their faith, and their relationship with their parents along the way.
Irmo, SC, February 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Amy Bjorklund Reeder, a Catholic wife, a mother of two sons, and a grandmother of one grandson, and illustrator Mia Jacobson, have completed their new book, “Inheritance”: a compelling drama that follows the lives of three siblings who must come together following the death of their parents and learn to lean on both each other and God as they face new and unexpected challenges.
Author Amy Bjorklund Reeder has twelve years of experience as a master catechist for the San Francisco Archdiocese at Our Lady of Loretto Church, Novato, California. She received a BA in art history with a minor in religious studies from the Dominican University of California in 1990. She later went on to receive an MA in museum studies from San Francisco State University in 1992. She moved to South Carolina following the birth of her first grandchild and strives to lead a life centered around her Catholic faith.
Reeder shares, “‘Inheritance’ is the first book in the Ryan Family Trilogy, a series of three novels that detail the fictional Ryan family through their ‘Inheritance,’ ‘Impact,’ and ‘Legacy’ in the modern world. The three Ryan siblings each face obstacles in their personal lives and come to a greater appreciation of their faith.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Amy Bjorklund Reeder and Mia Jacobson’s new book is a poignant and thought-provoking tale that explores what one truly inherits from their parents, and how one’s Christian faith can give them the strength and clarity to withstand whatever obstacles life presents. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Inheritance” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers, leaving them eager for the next chapter in the Ryan family’s saga.
Readers can purchase “Inheritance” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
