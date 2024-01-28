January Marks a Banner Month For Radon Awareness in Illinois
The Illinois Tenant Radon Protection Law Becomes Effective January 1, 2024 during National Radon Action Month
Chicago, IL, January 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In addition to the new Tenant Radon Protection Law for Residential Property going into effect on January 1, 2024, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has signed a proclamation declaring January 2024 as National Radon Action Month in the state of Illinois. Mayor Rita Ali of Peoria, Illinois and Mayor Brandon Johnson of Chicago, Illinois have also proclaimed January to be National Radon Action Month for their cities.
The EPA has designated January as National Radon Action Month to increase awareness of radon, promote radon testing and mitigation, and advance the use of radon-resistant construction techniques. Radioactive radon is the #1 cause of lung cancer in nonsmokers and the #2 cause of lung cancer nationwide. It is responsible for over 1,400 lung cancer cases in Illinois each year, according to the American Association of Radon Scientists and Technologists.
Radon is an odorless, colorless gas that forms when the uranium in natural stone below a home or building decays. Classified as a Class A carcinogen, radon gas produces harmful radioactive atoms that damage the lungs when people breathe. Radon seeps into homes and buildings through cracks and by pushing through the concrete in foundations and crawl spaces.
The new Tenant Radon Protection Law, which amends the Illinois Radon Awareness Law of 2008, will help protect residential renters by requiring that current and prospective tenants be given the “Radon Guide for Tenants” pamphlet published by the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS) as well as copies of any records pertaining to radon concentrations within the dwelling unit. A tenant now also has the right to terminate their lease without penalty if the lessor/landlord elects not to mitigate/remediate high levels of radon levels in the unit. The lessor has 30 days after receiving a tenant’s radon results to voluntarily conduct their own radon test within the dwelling.
Approximately 34% of the households in Illinois are occupied by renters. “The new law coupled with National Radon Action Month proclamations will help raise awareness about the dangers of radon exposure and prevent radon-induced lung cancer for a substantial number of Illinoisans,” says Dan Potter, President of Midwest AARST. “More people lose their lives in Illinois each year to radon-induced lung cancer than die from smoke from home fires, carbon monoxide, lead, and asbestos – combined,” says Potter.
Spearheaded by the Illinois Radon Policy Task Force, a committee of the Midwest Chapter of AARST, Senator Laura Ellman and Representative Ann Williams were primary sponsors of the Tenant Radon Protection Law along with 28 other legislator cosponsors. Future legislative efforts will include radon protection for schools in Illinois.
About Midwest AARST
The Midwest Chapter of the American Association of Radon Scientists and Technologists (AARST) is dedicated to serving the educational and business needs of radon professionals and to saving lives by protecting the public through the promotion of radon awareness and radon testing and mitigation by qualified professionals. The chapter serves the states of Illinois, Wisconsin, and Michigan. More can be learned on their website www.MWAARST.org.
About the Illinois Radon Policy Task Force
The Task Force is a coalition of volunteers from five different radon and health organizations and operates as a committee under the Midwest AARST umbrella. These volunteers work together, whenever policy change opportunities arise, to reduce the number of deaths each year from radioactive radon by extending awareness and pursuing reasonable policy protections.
