Author Ervin F. Johnston’s New Book, "Try a Little Tenderness," is a Collection of Heartwarming Vignettes Celebrating the Joy of Showing Kindness and Compassion to Others
Recent release “Try a Little Tenderness” from Page Publishing author Ervin F. Johnston is an uplifting compilation of short stories following siblings Emily and Kevin as they navigate family life and learn the value of lending a helping hand, both within their household and in their community.
El Cajon, CA, February 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ervin F. Johnston, a pilot, former San Diego Diver of the Year, retired naval reserve captain, and nonagenarian who served aboard a ship during the Korean War before practicing patent law for forty-three years, has completed his new book, “Try a Little Tenderness”: a heartwarming work inspired by Louise, his wife of sixty years, who loved to hear and tell a good story.
A little tenderness goes a long way in heart-to-heart communication. It renews a right spirit and warms the hearts of all participants. Just a smile or a wave can make a good day for someone. Don’t forget the hugs. The twenty-four chapters in this book provide examples of tenderness. Many of the chapters are devoted to family members. Other chapters are devoted to helping someone else, like neighbors.
In one of the chapters, Emily shovels snow off a neighbor’s walkway, and Kevin, her brother, who is resting on a couch, gets an inner feeling to go help Emily. He approaches Emily with a tear in his eye, and they work together shoveling snow.
In several chapters, Emily and Kevin help a poor organ grinder and his little monkey. The organ grinder’s house is more like a shack than a house. Emily and Kevin replace many sideboards on the exterior of the house and wallboard on the walls and ceiling inside the house. Emily and Kevin train five chimps to stand on one another’s shoulders so that they are five chimps high with a paint can and brush in the hands of the top chimp. The bottom chimp moves sidewise, and when the topmost chimp is through painting his section, he hands the paint can and brush to the next chimp down. The top chimp then jumps down, and the remaining chimps continue this scenario until the entire house is painted.
Published by Page Publishing, Ervin F. Johnston’s engrossing book is a warmhearted work for readers of all ages.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Try a Little Tenderness” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
