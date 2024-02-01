Author Ervin F. Johnston’s New Book, "Try a Little Tenderness," is a Collection of Heartwarming Vignettes Celebrating the Joy of Showing Kindness and Compassion to Others

Recent release “Try a Little Tenderness” from Page Publishing author Ervin F. Johnston is an uplifting compilation of short stories following siblings Emily and Kevin as they navigate family life and learn the value of lending a helping hand, both within their household and in their community.