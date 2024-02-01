Author Roger Wong’s New Book, "The Incident," Follows a Grandfather Who Must Move on After Unwittingly Causing a Horrific Event That Nearly Destroys His Family

Recent release “The Incident” from Page Publishing author Roger Wong is an emotionally stirring story of a grandfather who, after causing the death of his beloved grandson, is forced to cope with his incredible guilt and find a way to repair his relationship with his family, or risk constantly living in a state of heartache and pain.