Author Roger Wong’s New Book, "The Incident," Follows a Grandfather Who Must Move on After Unwittingly Causing a Horrific Event That Nearly Destroys His Family
Recent release “The Incident” from Page Publishing author Roger Wong is an emotionally stirring story of a grandfather who, after causing the death of his beloved grandson, is forced to cope with his incredible guilt and find a way to repair his relationship with his family, or risk constantly living in a state of heartache and pain.
Hanford, CA, February 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Roger Wong, who spent thirty-four years as a public-school teacher and enjoys working out, reading, watching reality shows and sports on TV, and spending time with his grandchildren, has completed his new book, “The Incident”: a gripping drama that follows a grandfather grappling with immeasurable guilt after causing a tragic event that shatters his family.
“Robert loved watching his three-year-old grandson, Nicky, for his daughter and son-in-law. But tragedy struck, thrusting Robert into a life of depression and misery. His life was stuck in a never-ending cycle of suffering and sadness. Whatever remedies Robert tried, nothing helped,” writes Wong.
“Robert’s daughter, Emily, suggested attending a grief support group at the local church. But Robert felt he could handle his own problems and that counseling would be pointless and emasculating.
“In the end, Robert discovered that life is rarely how you imagine it, especially if your thoughts are weighed down with negativity.”
Published by Page Publishing, Roger Wong’s enthralling tale is a powerful story of learning to forgive both others and oneself and navigating how to cope with grief in the face of unimaginable loss. Expertly paced and compelling, “The Incident” is a poignant and unforgettable journey that is sure to pull at the heartstrings and remain with readers long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “The Incident” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepubliscing.com.
