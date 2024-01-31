Hair Center Mexico Expands Horizons: Unveiling HMR New Facility for Cutting-Edge Hair Transplants in Tijuana
Austin, TX, January 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Hair Center Mexico, a flourishing company in the field of hair transplants in Mexico, is thrilled to unveil a new location for hair transplants in Tijuana: the new HMR (Hair Medical Restoration) facility.
This strategic expansion not only signifies a major achievement for Hair Medical Restoration but also underscores its commitment to enhancing customer service and meeting the evolving needs of its esteemed clientele.
The new facility, located at P.º de los Héroes 10289, Int. 500, Zona Urbana Rio, Tijuana boasts a spacious, state-of-the-art space dedicated to hair restoration procedures. With modern amenities and a strategic location, the facility is designed to enhance the overall customer experience and accommodate the increasing demand for FUE hair transplant services.
Dr. Jorge Keity Cortez, the distinguished founder and director of HMR (Hair Medical Restoration), along with his exceptionally skilled and professional team, is revolutionizing the landscape of hair restoration services. With a steadfast commitment to quality and precision, HMR specializes in a range of services, including hair transplants, beard transplants, and eyebrow transplants, setting a new standard for patient satisfaction and exceeding expectations.
For those seeking a transformative journey in hair restoration, HMR stands as a beacon of excellence, blending medical expertise with a compassionate approach to redefine the standard of care in the industry.
This strategic expansion not only signifies a major achievement for Hair Medical Restoration but also underscores its commitment to enhancing customer service and meeting the evolving needs of its esteemed clientele.
The new facility, located at P.º de los Héroes 10289, Int. 500, Zona Urbana Rio, Tijuana boasts a spacious, state-of-the-art space dedicated to hair restoration procedures. With modern amenities and a strategic location, the facility is designed to enhance the overall customer experience and accommodate the increasing demand for FUE hair transplant services.
Dr. Jorge Keity Cortez, the distinguished founder and director of HMR (Hair Medical Restoration), along with his exceptionally skilled and professional team, is revolutionizing the landscape of hair restoration services. With a steadfast commitment to quality and precision, HMR specializes in a range of services, including hair transplants, beard transplants, and eyebrow transplants, setting a new standard for patient satisfaction and exceeding expectations.
For those seeking a transformative journey in hair restoration, HMR stands as a beacon of excellence, blending medical expertise with a compassionate approach to redefine the standard of care in the industry.
Contact
Christian ParraContact
(737) 257-5055
www.haircentermexico.com
(737) 257-5055
www.haircentermexico.com
Categories