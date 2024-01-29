John S Pontillo Earns NAR Designation in Senior Real Estate
John S Pontillo with RE/MAX Town & Country has earned the nationally recognized Seniors Real Estate Specialist® designation from the SRES® Council of the National Association of REALTORS®. He covers areas of Westchester & Dutchess County in New York within an hour’s reach of New York City. John Pontillo joins more than 15,000 real estate professionals in North America who have earned the SRES® designation.
Rye Brook, NY, January 29, 2024
John Pontillo joins more than 15,000 real estate professionals in North America who have earned the SRES® designation. All were required to successfully complete a comprehensive course in understanding the needs, considerations, and goals of real estate buyers and sellers ages 55 and older.
“Working with seniors to meet their housing needs requires an expert understanding of their lifestyle and financial needs, and the SRES® designation means that a REALTOR® has that understanding,” said Jennifer Rzeszewski, Vice President and Executive Director of the Center for REALTOR® Development. “Whether they are buying, selling, relocating, or refinancing, seniors can be confident that a REALTOR® with their SRES® designation will be able to help them every step of the way.”
SRES® Council, founded in 2007, is the world's largest association of real estate professionals focusing specifically on representing senior clients in real estate transactions. There are more than 15,000 active members of the organization worldwide.
The National Association of REALTORS®, “The Voice for Real Estate,” is America’s largest trade association, representing more than 1.4 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.
