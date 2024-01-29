John S Pontillo Earns NAR Designation in Senior Real Estate

John S Pontillo with RE/MAX Town & Country has earned the nationally recognized Seniors Real Estate Specialist® designation from the SRES® Council of the National Association of REALTORS®. He covers areas of Westchester & Dutchess County in New York within an hour’s reach of New York City. John Pontillo joins more than 15,000 real estate professionals in North America who have earned the SRES® designation.