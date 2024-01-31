Loveforce International Kicks Off All Love Song February with Two New Romantic Love Songs by Bobby Long and inRchild
On Friday, February 2, Loveforce International will release the first two romantic Digital Music Singles for "All Love Song February."
Santa Clarita, CA, January 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, February 2, Loveforce International will kick off “All Love Song February” with two new, romantic, Digital Music Singles. One will be a romantic Instrumental by Bobby Long. The other will be a love song performed by inRchild.
The new Digital Music Single by Bobby Long is entitled “Romance In The Evening”. It is a Smooth Jazz-Rock instrumental. A guitar driven smooth melody line propels the instrumental forward backed up with a steady beat created by a combination of drum and cowbell. The guitar licks punctuate the beat in an effort to send the listener’s mind wandering through thoughts of romantic evenings past and the possibilities of present romantic evenings.
The latest Digital Music Single by inRchild is entitled "My Heart." It is a Happy, Romantic, Love Ballad geared towards Valentine's Day. It is in a combination of the R&B and Smooth Jazz genres. A synthesizer is used to create both the instrumentation and gentle beats. The lyric consists of the protagonist professing his love for his woman. The song is meant to engender joy in the mind of the listener.
“Our first two Digital Music Singles for “All Love Song February” give our listeners a choice between a pleasant, upbeat, romantic love song and a smooth, romantic instrumental,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “We will present more romantic love songs and instrumentals as the month progresses to give our listeners a respite from the grim headlines in the news and their own personal struggles,” he continued.
The Digital singles will be released to Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, iHeart Radio, YouTube Music, Deezer, KKBox, Pandora, Media Net, Amazon Music, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Tidal, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, Flo, and TikTok, Resso.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
