xSuite is Double Platinum Sponsor at 2024 SAPinsider Conference
At Booth #630 xSuite North America will present live demonstrations of its solutions for APIA and P2P processes.
Framingham, MA, January 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- xSuite, a global leader in SAP-based, Procure-to-Pay (P2P) workflows with over 1,300 customers worldwide, today announced it will be hosting two educational sessions on accounts payable (AP) automation and showcasing its flexible invoice processing solutions at the 2024 SAPinsider Conference (March 18-21, 2024) in the Las Vegas Bellagio Hotel & Resort as a Double Platinum Sponsor.
Inviting over 2,500 participants from across the globe, SAPinsider 2024 provides business and technology industry leaders the opportunity to collaborate and develop new skills to maximize and leverage their assets. Attendees will be given the opportunity to present or participate in sessions aiming to enhance and build new business processes, as well as network with some of the leading experts in the SAP community.
The xSuite North America Inc. team will be among the SAP experts gathering in Las Vegas. Conference participants can visit xSuite at Booth #630 to see live demonstrations of its intelligent software solutions for incoming invoice processing, purchasing, and order confirmations. Attendees can learn about xSuite’s smart workflow solutions, including P2P processing automation, digital supplier management, digital coding, and vendor invoice approval.
One educational session, "Modernizing AP with xSuite: A Customer Success Story" will feature xSuite alongside one of its renowned customers detailing how xSuite's invoice automation solution helped optimize their accounts payable processes. Another session will discuss SAP's clean core strategy and how xSuite's modern invoice processing solution on SAP BTP enables flexibility for SAP S/4HANA migrations.
xSuite will showcase how its solutions offer maximum deployment flexibility, able to run on any SAP system including public cloud, on-premise, hybrid, or private cloud.
For more information regarding the conference and how to register, please visit the 2024 SAPinsider website: https://sapinsider.org/events/vegas2024/
