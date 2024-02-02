Bob Hildreth’s New Book, "Unboxing Love," is a Spiritual Manifesto Describing the Author's Path Towards Healing from Religious Abuse to Discover a Truly Perfect Love
Broadway, NC, February 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Bob Hildreth, who currently resides in North Carolina with his wife and two dogs, has completed his most recent book, “Unboxing Love”: a compelling true story that follows the author’s journey that led him towards overcoming religious abuse to discover a powerful love and growth.
Speaker, author, teacher, and lover of all things lost and struggling, Bob takes you from the death of Superman through more than thirty years of spiritual healing from religious abuse that continues. Having learned, written, and shared many of the ideas in this book all around the world, Bob’s passion is for people to see a love beyond human comprehension and rest in the peace produced not by effort but by unboxed Perfect Love.
“It’s always been all about Love; it’s just that we, as humans, get lost and so our souls ache,” writes Hildreth. “What do we get lost in? How do we get lost and how in the hell do we find that Love for ourselves and others?
“There was a time when I felt like I was diving off a high diving board into an empty pool. The flight was cool, but the landing sucked beyond what I thought was possible. But one thing I learned through sucky landings is this: they are the start of one amazing journey. That’s really the crux of this book. The journey toward a Love that makes my life a blast.”
Published by Fulton Books, Bob Hildreth’s book will challenge readers to explore what people often release for peace or hang onto for hope. Thought-provoking and poignant, Hildreth weaves an emotionally stirring experience that will capture the hearts of readers, expanding their minds to the possibilities of love that can be found after overcoming the trials of life.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Unboxing Love” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Speaker, author, teacher, and lover of all things lost and struggling, Bob takes you from the death of Superman through more than thirty years of spiritual healing from religious abuse that continues. Having learned, written, and shared many of the ideas in this book all around the world, Bob’s passion is for people to see a love beyond human comprehension and rest in the peace produced not by effort but by unboxed Perfect Love.
“It’s always been all about Love; it’s just that we, as humans, get lost and so our souls ache,” writes Hildreth. “What do we get lost in? How do we get lost and how in the hell do we find that Love for ourselves and others?
“There was a time when I felt like I was diving off a high diving board into an empty pool. The flight was cool, but the landing sucked beyond what I thought was possible. But one thing I learned through sucky landings is this: they are the start of one amazing journey. That’s really the crux of this book. The journey toward a Love that makes my life a blast.”
Published by Fulton Books, Bob Hildreth’s book will challenge readers to explore what people often release for peace or hang onto for hope. Thought-provoking and poignant, Hildreth weaves an emotionally stirring experience that will capture the hearts of readers, expanding their minds to the possibilities of love that can be found after overcoming the trials of life.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Unboxing Love” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories