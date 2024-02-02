James Southern’s New Book, “The Chronicles of Jay South: Two Tales of One Birth,” is a Powerful Memoir Revealing the Hardships the Author and His Family Have Endured
Anchorage, AK, February 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author James Southern has completed his first installment in the series “The Chronicles of Jay South”: a fascinating novel that follows the story of the author’s birth, as well as details of his loved one’s; revealing the hardships and victories of life.
James writes, “I suppose as with anything else you might expect in life that you’d think the details of a baby being born would not normally be something to be disputed or disagreed upon, but for some reason in my case, there are two tales of how it happened, and neither one is so outrageous or unbelievable that you wouldn’t think it could have happened. In fact, with my family, it would be more of a surprise if neither one had happened because so many odd things do happen in my family and in my life.”
Published by Fulton Books, James Southern’s book is an impactful novel that reveals the various challenges the author has endured throughout his life, from a difficult birth to rigid mental and physical abuse and emotional abandonment. Thought-provoking and deeply personal, James weaves an intimate self-portrait that will tug at the heartstrings and show how the author managed to find his way in life and attain success despite the overwhelming struggles stacked against him at every turn.
