Peter Rahlson’s New Book, "Edges of the Norm," is an Engaging Assortment of Poems Recounting Previous Experiences and Emotions from Throughout the Author’s Life
Concord, NH, February 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Peter Rahlson, whose career has included learning disabilities teacher, project coordinator for a mobile developmental screening clinic, pediatric psychologist, psychotherapist, and school psychologist, has completed his most recent book, “Edges of the Norm”: a fascinating collection of poems that reflect upon the author’s past experiences and his various observations of the world around him and the human condition.
Born in Des Moines, Iowa and raised on a farm, author Peter Rahlson raised pigs and was a member of 4-H. He graduated from Drake University with bachelor’s and master’s degrees and earned his Ph.D. from the University of Iowa. Following his professional retirement, he worked as an educational assistant until retiring again; at which time he began writing poems. In his spare time, Rahlson enjoys reading a wide variety of topics, traveling, listening to music, martial arts, and fencing.
“The poems in this volume are eclectic in scope,” writes Rahlson. “In tone, they span from serious to silly.
“We all need a little levity in our lives. The poems reflect a range of thoughts, feelings, personal and professional experiences, events, images, reflections, and challenges I have had in my lifetime. They all speak for themselves (nothing more nothing less).
“As a reader, you bring your own personality to each poem. I invite you to open this book; thumb through it; try a few.”
Published by Fulton Books, Peter Rahlson’s book is a stirring and heartfelt series that will capture the minds of readers as they follow along on the author’s journey through prose. Expertly crafted and deeply personal, Rahlson weaves an intimate self-portrait throughout each of his poems that is sure to inspire readers to reflect upon their own lived experiences and remain with them long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Edges of the Norm” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
