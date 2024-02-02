Javad Fardaei’s New Book, "The Universe Revealed," is an Eye-Opening Look at Replacement Theories to Help Fill the Gaps in Current Rules of Physics of the Universe
Carlsbad, CA, February 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Javad Fardaei, an autodidact physicist for decades with degrees in chemical engineering and computer science who is currently enjoying retirement in Southern California, has completed his most recent book, “The Universe Revealed”: a thoughtful exploration of the issues within accepted scientific theories that govern the laws of the universe,and possible alternative theories that could solve such issues.
“For many decades, science has followed a few well-accepted theories about the universe. There are many inconsistencies in these theories, and this book will introduce some new alternate concepts, which cannot be peer-reviewed, regarding the atom, gravity, time, the speed of light, and more,” writes Fardaei.
The author continues, “You will also be introduced to universal time, how time/space is relative, how science is wrong about the speed of light, the nature of gravity on Earth and beyond, the definition of three elements that are responsible for everything in the universe, and how the smallest unit of the universe was born and its journey to create heavier atoms. We will solve the mystery of the double-slit experiment as well as explain the character of space and the language of the universe. All this and more is described in easy-to-understand layman’s terms.”
Published by Fulton Books, Javad Fardaei’s book is a thought-provoking collection that will help readers expand their mind to the limitless possibilities regarding how the universe works. Utilizing easily digestible language to make his writings accessible to readers of all backgrounds, Fardaei aims to unify applied science and physics to help readers discover how simple and interconnected the universe truly is.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “The Universe Revealed” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
