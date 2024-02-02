Author Richard Real’s New Book, “Monster in My Closet: A Plan to Make a Million Dollars,” Follows a Young Boy and His Father as They Hatch a Plan to Capture a Monster
Recent release “Monster in My Closet: A Plan to Make a Million Dollars” from Newman Springs Publishing author Richard Real is an adorable tale of a young boy who believes he saw a monster in his closet and asks his dad for help. Together, they design a trap to capture it and make money by selling photos of it, ultimately helping the young boy overcome his fears.
New York, NY, February 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Richard Real, who has spent a lifetime helping children develop an imaginative way to conquer their fears and challenges, has completed his new book, “Monster in My Closet: A Plan to Make a Million Dollars”: a charming story of a young boy who comes up with a plan to capture the monster lurking in his closet with the help of his dad and a magic sleeping potion.
“Never ignore the fears of a child. Use those fears as a chance to connect with a child,” writes Richard. “A chance to help them learn or understand, and maybe make a million dollars.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Richard Real’s engaging tale is inspired by the author’s firm belief that no child’s challenges should be treated as trivial or insignificant, even if they involve a seemingly impossible scenario like a monster in the closet. With colorful artwork to help bring Richard’s tale to life, “Monster in My Closet” is sure to capture the imaginations of young readers everywhere, inviting them to relive this delightful story of overcoming one’s fears over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Monster in My Closet: A Plan to Make a Million Dollars” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
