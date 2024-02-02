Author Richard Real’s New Book, “Monster in My Closet: A Plan to Make a Million Dollars,” Follows a Young Boy and His Father as They Hatch a Plan to Capture a Monster

Recent release “Monster in My Closet: A Plan to Make a Million Dollars” from Newman Springs Publishing author Richard Real is an adorable tale of a young boy who believes he saw a monster in his closet and asks his dad for help. Together, they design a trap to capture it and make money by selling photos of it, ultimately helping the young boy overcome his fears.