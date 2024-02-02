Author Susan Shumaker’s New Book, "You Own Me," Follows a Twenty-Four-Year-Old American Woman Running from a Traumatic Past and Starting Over in England
Recent release “You Own Me” from Covenant Books author Susan Shumaker introduces Katie Nelson, who leaves America to start over in small-town England with shocking secrets and a new name.
Asheboro, NC, February 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Susan Shumaker, a retired middle school math teacher, has completed her new book, “You Own Me”: an intriguing novel that follows Katie Nelson, who purchases a used bookshop and intends to disappear into the countryside. She is determined to make a new life in a new place with a new name. Who is the real Katie? What is she hiding?
Plagued by paranoia, fear, and memory issues, Katie is satisfied with her self-imposed isolation until her calm is broken when two very different men notice her. One is infatuated. One is obsessed.
Author Susan Shumaker lives with her husband in North Carolina. She has also lived in Ohio and Vermont. She is a member of the National Writers Association and the North Carolina Writers Network.
Shumaker writes, “As American Katie Nelson neared London’s St. Pancras railway station, her steps became slower and shorter until she was not moving at all. She tipped her head back as her eyes followed the vertical line of the massive brick structure up to the clock tower and even higher to the magnificent spire. Katie took a step back and felt herself shrinking, pressed down by the sheer scale of the enormous building.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Susan Shumaker’s new book invites readers to discover how Katie’s uncertain future unfolds.
Readers can purchase “You Own Me” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
