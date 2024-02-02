Author Gary J. Nash’s New Book, "It Was Over Before It Started," is the Story of the Author’s Life and the Struggles That Have Plagued Him Since His Birth
Recent release “It Was Over Before It Started” from Page Publishing author Gary J. Nash is the true story of a young Black man from poor roots who had to work hard to overcome all of the obstacles that stood in the way of his success.
Red Oak, TX, February 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Gary J. Nash, a Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas native, has completed his new book, “It Was Over Before It Began”: a gripping recounting of his life and his struggles with learning disabilities. Raised by two teachers, education was always important to Nash’s family, but he struggled with paying attention and his schoolwork suffered. With help from his family and friends, he figured out how to set and accomplish goals and feel part of the world.
“Life starts out as a plan in becoming someone or somebody. But plans can be interrupted, broken, or changed when making bad decisions due to some of our choices as youth and the situations that we allow ourselves to be put in. Most of the time, things are not turning out the way they should,” Nash writes.
Published by Page Publishing, Nash’s gripping tale takes readers back to the beginning of his life through the struggles of his childhood, teen years, and adulthood.
Nash continues, “I would just like to help and inspire those with depression, drug addiction, and learning disabilities to not give up just because they have problems or are not smart or the best athletes. At the end, there is a place for them. We as human beings will fall short of our goals and dreams. If not, then job well done.”
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “It Was Over Before It Started” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
