Author Beatrice Francis Carey’s New Book, "The Christ of God," Shares and Explores Biblical Scripture to Remind Readers of the Importance of God’s Word
Recent release “The Christ of God” from Page Publishing author Beatrice Francis Carey is a thoughtful collection of essays based on scripture that seeks to bring readers closer to the understanding that the only real truth is Christ’s Word, and no man can doubt it.
New York, NY, January 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Beatrice Francis Carey has completed her new book “The Christ of God”: a collection of essays inspired by God’s Word. Her previously published works include “Jesus of Nazareth Our Liberator” and “King Jesus.”
Carey writes, “We are all ‘building on the building’ whose true foundation is Jesus Christ. There is no other foundation to build on. Jesus Christ is the only worthy project. Oh, yes, there are lots of things to be busied about, but will they withstand the fire? ‘And the fire shall try every man’s work of what sort it is,’ Paul said. And he said, ‘If any man’s work abide which he hath built thereupon, he shall receive a reward.’ So yeah, that’s me. I want God’s rewards. These trinkets here are just temporary stuff.”
Published by Page Publishing, Carey’s inspired collection covers topics such as the founding of The United States as a Christian nation, God’s Wrath, God’s Mercy, and even Elvis Presley’s faith. She is inspired to write because God’s Word has been pushed to the side in society, and she writes to bring His Word back to the forefront to help others seek Him more.
Carey continues, “The message is always the same: return unto your Maker. We are like children following every pied piper on jump street. Hopefully, with more chapters on our King and Savior Jesus Christ, we will flee to His open arms We do not want to hear ‘The glory is departed,’ not from our country or any country. No, we want the King’s glory to rain down upon us.”
