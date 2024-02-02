Author William K. Schlotter IV’s New Book, “Exodus to Avonia,” is a Riveting Fantasy Following a Group of Heroes That Must Flee to Safety in the Parallel World of Avonia
Recent release “Exodus to Avonia” from Page Publishing author William K. Schlotter IV is a powerful and captivating story that follows an archer and a wizard who must leave behind the world of Avonia to help the Longbowmen archers escape dangerous enemies and return to the safety of Avonia before it’s too late.
Fredericksburg, VA, February 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- William K. Schlotter IV has completed his new book, “Exodus to Avonia”: a compelling fantasy adventure that follows a powerful wizard and archer who must help the legendary Longbowmen escape to the parallel medieval world of Avonia before the portal between their world and Avonia disappears forever.
Born in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, author William K. Schlotter was an army brat and has lived in or visited all fifty states and several foreign countries. One of his favorites was Germany, where he lived for three years and discovered his passion for castles and knights. Currently, the author lives in Virginia with his wife, Ann, and is working on the third book of the Avonia trilogy.
“‘Exodus to Avonia’ is the continuing saga of Bill Sherwood and his fellow archers living in the parallel universe of Avonia,” writes William. “Avonia is a medieval world similar to earth’s eleventh and twelfth centuries. Many things are the same as our own past, but many things are much different.
“The powerful wizard Oberon discovers that the portal between the two worlds ceases to exist in the very near future. Oberon and Bill hurry back to Bill’s old home to evacuate all the Locksley Longbowmen and their families on a harrowing escape to Avonia.
“The archers face new dangers in their fight for survival. Noble knights and evil warriors, powerful wizards, and a black-hearted sorceress and a magnificent dragon await Bill and his refugees on their exodus to Avonia.”
Published by Page Publishing, William K. Schlotter IV’s spellbinding tale will take readers on a thrilling adventure as they follow along on Oberon and Bill’s mission to save the Longbowmen and deliver them to the safety of Avonia. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Exodus to Avonia” will keep the pages turning right up until the thrilling end, leaving readers eager for the next installment in the Avonia series.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Exodus to Avonia” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
