Author William K. Schlotter IV’s New Book, “Exodus to Avonia,” is a Riveting Fantasy Following a Group of Heroes That Must Flee to Safety in the Parallel World of Avonia

Recent release “Exodus to Avonia” from Page Publishing author William K. Schlotter IV is a powerful and captivating story that follows an archer and a wizard who must leave behind the world of Avonia to help the Longbowmen archers escape dangerous enemies and return to the safety of Avonia before it’s too late.